Vucevic (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against Charlotte.

Coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday that Vucevic didn't have a timetable to return and wouldn't practice this week, so his questionable designation is a bit of a surprise. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sit once again Friday, but he at least appears to be in the mix to return. Assuming he remains sidelined, Andre Drummond should continue to see increased run in the frontcourt.