Vucevic contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-91 victory over the Wizards.

Vucevic had arguably his best performance of the season, taking advantage of a lineup change, with Orlando opting to open the game with both Wendell Carter and Goga Bitadze. This allowed Vucevic to play as the primary backup center, logging a season-high 25 minutes. While it was good to see Vucevic turn back the clock, there is no indication that this is going to stick moving forward. At best, he could be considered a speculative streaming option, should the rotation hold.