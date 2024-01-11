Vucevic closed with 18 points (9-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Vucevic had a strong performance and made his presence felt down low on both ends of the court. Vucevic is always going to find ways to produce as long as he remains in the starting lineup, but perhaps the biggest fantasy downfall of his return to the starting unit means a huge downgrade in Andre Drummond's value. Vucevic is expected to remain as Chicago's starting center when the Bulls take on the Warriors on Friday.