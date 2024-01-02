Coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday that Vucevic (groin) doesn't have a clear return timetable, and he won't practice this week, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Vucevic has missed three straight games due to a left groin strain and will likely miss at least a few more. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported at the end of December that the big man would be sidelined for 7-to-10 days, but it looks like his absence will extend well past that timeline. Given Vucevic isn't practicing yet, it's safe to label him week-to-week until the team provides a clearer update. Andre Drummond has been stellar in Vucevic's absence thus far, but Chicago has also deployed smaller lineups when the veteran isn't available, using both Patrick Williams and Terry Taylor at center.