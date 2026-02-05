Bulls' Ousmane Dieng: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng (not injury related) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Dieng was acquired via trade on Wednesday and may be cleared in time to suit up for this contest. With the Bulls undergoing a rebuild, Dieng will have a chance to carve out a role for himself.
