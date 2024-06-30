Williams (foot) and the Bulls agreed Saturday on a five-year, $90 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williams has had a lot of ups and downs with the Bulls after joining the organization as the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, but he's a career 41 percent shooter from beyond the arc who has excelled as an on-ball defender. Set to turn 23 years old in August, Williams may still have some untapped upside if he can avoid the health issues that cut short his 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons. He's currently recovering from the left foot surgery he underwent in February, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for training camp.