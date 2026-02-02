Porter closed Sunday's 130-111 win over the Trail Blazers with three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and five steals across 28 minutes.

Porter struggled to score during the victory, but he adeptly handled floor general duties while on the court. Donovan Mitchell has slid into the point guard role during Darius Garland's absence, but his scoring responsibilities far outweigh the need to move the ball around. Porter took care of that job as he stepped in throughout the game to spell Micthell and Sam Merrill.