Garland (toe) will not play Thursday against Toronto.

Garland is dealing with a left toe contusion and will miss more time. While he will not be out for an extended period of time, Garland does not have an established timetable for return, but his next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against Memphis. With Lonzo Ball (rest) sitting the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back, expect Craig Porter to see the bulk of the minutes as the team's point guard.