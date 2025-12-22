Mitchell (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Mitchell missed Friday's loss to the Bulls due to an illness, but he will return for the front end of Cleveland's back-to-back set. Across seven appearances in December, the star shooting guard has averaged 32.9 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest. His return should mean fewer minutes for Tyrese Proctor, who got the starting nod Friday.