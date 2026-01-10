Mitchell posted 28 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during the Cavaliers' 146-134 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Mitchell finished as Saturday's leading scorer, doing most of his damage from beyond the arc and from the charity stripe. He also co-led the Cavaliers in assists with Craig Porter, and the former has logged eight assists in back-to-back games. Mitchell has averaged 30.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 threes and 1.5 steals over 34.1 minutes per game through four outings in January.