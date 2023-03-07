Mitchell racked up 40 points (14-34 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 47 minutes during Monday's 118-114 overtime win over the Celtics.

The Cavaliers were down by 12 points at halftime, but Mitchell turned on the jets in the second half to lead the comeback. It's the second time in the last three games and the eighth time this season the 26-year-old guard has dropped at least 40 points, and over his last 10 games Mitchell is averaging 31.3 points, 5.2 boards, 4.2 assists, 3.8 threes and 1.5 steals while shooting a cool 50.0 percent from the floor.