Mitchell notched 35 points (13-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 132-126 victory over Sacramento.

Although James Harden's debut dominated the news before the game, Mitchell delivered with a team-high total as he welcomed the veteran into the starting lineup. Although things may be shaky at first, early signs indicate that Mitchell and Harden will complement each other as the team makes another playoff drive. Although Daruis Garland (toe) commanded a lot of attention during his time with Mitchell, Harden's ability to create his own opportunities will allow Mitchell to direct the offense and relieve a bit more pressure than the injury-riddled Garland could provide.