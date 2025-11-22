Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Nets 32 points with five dimes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell finished Friday's 120-109 win over the Pacers with 32 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes.
This was Mitchell's eighth, 30-plus point performance of the season, and the fourth time over the past five games that he's scored at least 30 points. He's flirting with first-round value on the season behind averages of 30.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 triples and 1.5 steals per contest.
