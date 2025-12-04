Mitchell logged 33 points (12-26 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Mitchell had another strong showing Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as the Cavaliers continue to struggle. Cleveland has lost four of their last five games, but Mitchell has certainly pulled his weight. During that stretch, the guard has averaged 30.6 points on 47.9 percent shooting from the field with 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 4.0 three-pointers.