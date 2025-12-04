Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Notches 33 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell logged 33 points (12-26 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Mitchell had another strong showing Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as the Cavaliers continue to struggle. Cleveland has lost four of their last five games, but Mitchell has certainly pulled his weight. During that stretch, the guard has averaged 30.6 points on 47.9 percent shooting from the field with 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 4.0 three-pointers.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 43 points vs. Indiana•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Teases triple-double Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops 42 points in Friday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Inefficient in Monday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores 37 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Nets 32 points with five dimes•