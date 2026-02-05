Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Post strong all-around night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell amassed 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and four steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-91 victory over the Clippers.
Mitchell served as one of Cleveland's key producers in Wednesday's win, pacing the team in points, assists and steals. The 29-year-old has now dished out nine assists in back-to-back games and has recorded at least one steal in 21 consecutive appearances in addition to his consistent support as a scorer (26.3 points per game over this span).
