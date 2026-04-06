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Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Cleared to play
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1 min read
Mobley (calf) is available for Monday's game against Memphis.
After taking the night off Sunday against Indiana, Mobley is no longer on the injury report. He's likely going to see heavy usage Monday with so many Cavaliers sitting out for this contest.
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