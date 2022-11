Mobley tallied 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 loss to Milwaukee.

While Mobley scored the ball efficiently and registered some solid defensive stats, Brook Lopez scored 29 points on 10-of-13 shooting against him. Mobley is one of the league's premier defenders, but is certainly aided by Jarrett Allen's (ankle) interior presence.