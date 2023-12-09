Mobley (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Heat, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mobley wasn't at the morning shootaround and was trending in the wrong direction before the Cavaliers officially ruled him out. This will be the first missed game of the season for Mobley, but he'll be listed as day-to-day going forward. His next chance to play will be Monday against Orlando. With Mobley sidelined, Dean Wade will draw the start for Cleveland as the team opts for more floor spacing.