Allen posted 22 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 131-124 win over the Nets.

Allen posted an efficient shooting line, needing only 11 attempts from the field to reach the 20-point threshold. He also showed up on the boards, as both Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 15 total rebounds. This was a reassuring sight for fantasy managers after Allen was held to four points on 1-for-4 from the field in Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks.