Allen (ribs) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Allen missed Tuesday's Game 5 against the Magic due to a right rib contusion. While Allen's absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability for Game 6 on Friday, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report.
