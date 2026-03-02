Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Drops 20 in Brooklyn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 victory over the Nets.
The 27-year-old center has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and eight of 12 since the beginning of February. Over that span, Allen is averaging 22.1 points, 11.1 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Team-high 25 points in OT loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Turns in strong double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Another double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Posts another double-double•