Allen produced 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Knicks.

Allen is an underrated playmaker and his passing ability was on full display Sunday. For the 10th time of his career, he registered at least six assists. Allen was coming off a couple quiet performances against the Pistons and Bulls, so his fantasy managers will be relieved to see him get back on track.