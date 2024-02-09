Allen produced 14 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 victory over the Nets.

Allen made his presence felt at both ends of the court Thursday en route to recording his 15th double-double over his last 18 outings since the beginning of January. One of the most consistent two-way players in The Association, Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest in that 18-game stretch.