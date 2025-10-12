Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Not starting exhibition
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen isn't part of the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against Boston.
Allen's absence from the starting lineup likely means he'll be getting the day off. If that's the case, Allen's next chance to play would come Tuesday against Detroit.
