Allen (ankle) won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Pacers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Allen continues to miss time due to an ankle injury, and his status for the regular-season opener against the Nets on Oct. 25 is under question. If Allen remains out, Damian Jones and Tristan Thompson would be candidates for increased minutes, but Evan Mobley may start at center.
