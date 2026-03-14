Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Out vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Allen will miss a fifth straight game Sunday, and the fact that he's once again being ruled out a full day before the game isn't encouraging, as there's no clear timetable for his return. Thomas Bryant should continue to see an expanded role in the frontcourt in Allen's absence.
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