Allen finished Wednesday's 128-121 win over Detroit with 14 points (7-10 FG), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal over 30 minutes.

Allen powered through an illness and had the tough task of dealing with Jalen Duren on both ends of the court, but he powered through it and delivered another double-double. It was his 16th consecutive game reaching that tally, and he's among the league leaders in that department with 21 double-doubles across 40 appearances this season. He should have a decent shot at keeping that streak alive against the Grizzlies on Thursday.