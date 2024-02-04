Allen totaled 26 points (12-18 FG, 2-2 FT) and 16 rebounds across 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-101 victory over San Antonio.

Allen was on the injury report with a recurring ankle injury before the contest, but he put in 31 minutes of work in the decisive win over the Spurs. The big men will have a day of rest before facing Domantas Sabonis and the Kings, and they'll need a sold frontcourt to meet the challenge. Both Allen and Evan Mobley are battling nagging injuries, so their status should be monitored to get ahead of a night off for injury management.