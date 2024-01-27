Allen contributed 24 points (9-20 FG, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 112-100 victory over Milwaukee.
Allen didn't have his most efficient performance from the field Friday, but he had plenty of shot volume and posted a 14th consecutive double-double as the Cavaliers returned to the win column. During his streak of double-doubles, he's topped 20 points on six occasions while securing at least 15 rebounds in four appearances.
