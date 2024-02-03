Allen (ankle) is participating in Cleveland's morning shootaround in advance of Saturday's game against the Spurs, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Allen partaking in Cleveland's normal gameday routine bodes well for his availability Saturday, although he remains questionable to play. Evan Mobley (rest/knee) is officially active, but he would likely remain on a minutes restriction even if Allen cannot suit up.
