Allen is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to an illness.

Allen hadn't been included on the Cavaliers' initial injury report that was released Tuesday, so the illness may have been something that surfaced overnight. The Cavaliers will likely wait and see how Allen recovers over the next several hours before making a call on his status ahead of Wednesday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Allen is unable to suit up Wednesday, Evan Mobley would likely slide over to center, which would open up more minutes for guys like Dean Wade and Georges Niang at power forward.