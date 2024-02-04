Allen is questionable to play Monday versus Brooklyn due to left ankle soreness, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Allen boomed for 26 points and 16 rebounds in a 31-minute workload during Saturday's win over San Antonio after being listed with the same injury designation pregame. The-25 year-old is firmly on track to play, but his status will need to be monitored.
