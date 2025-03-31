Allen posted 25 points (11-12 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 victory over the Clippers.

Allen led the way for Cleveland in the paint Sunday, pacing all players in scoring and shots made while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in a double-double performance. Allen has recorded 25 or more points in five outings, including in two of his last three appearances. He has now posted a double-double in 39 contests this season.