Allen sustained a left ankle injury in third quarter of Thursday's game against the Grizzlies and is doubtful to return, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

If Allen's night is over as anticipated, he'll finish the contest with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 21 minutes. In the event Allen ends up missing Saturday's game in San Antonio, Evan Mobley (knee) -- who is sitting out Thursday for rest purposes -- would likely slide over from power forward to start at center.