Allen (ankle) is active for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Allen and Darius Garland (knee) have both been cleared for action -- bringing Cleveland's rotation to full strength. Allen is averaging 18.0 points and 12.0 rebounds on 61.0 percent shooting across his last three contests.
