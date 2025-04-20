Green will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Heat.
After starting the regular-season finale for Cleveland against Indiana, Green will be in the second unit for Game 1. In 49 games in a reserve role, the 30-year-old forward averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.
