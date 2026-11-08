Cleveland recalled Diop (knee) from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Saturday.

Diop could be close to making a competitive return after spending the initial stretch of the season on the sidelines due to his knee issue. He's still unlikely to log a lot of minutes for a Cavaliers team that would use him as backup behind Jarrett Allen (knee) and Thomas Bryant. While it remains unclear exactly when Diop will see game action, there's also a chance that he'll be assigned again and make some appearances for the G League squad.