Cavaliers' Riley Minix: Adds 15 points in SL win

Minix totaled 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 82-77 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Minix struggled from beyond the arc but managed to reach double figures thanks to a strong showing at the free-throw line. The forward's outside shot has abandoned him in Las Vegas, as he has gone just 1-for-20 from three-point range across four Summer League appearances. Minix made nine regular-season appearances with the Spurs and Cavaliers during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 3.9 points in 6.4 minutes per contest.