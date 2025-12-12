default-cbs-image
The Spurs waived Minix (undisclosed) on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

San Antonio will move on from Minix in order to free up a two-way spot for guard Kyle Mangas. Minix had missed the G League Austin Spurs' most recent game Wednesday against the Mexico City Capitanes due to an undisclosed issue, though it's unclear whether an injury was a factor in the Spurs moving on from him. Once he clears waivers and returns to full health, Minix could stick in the organization as a member of the Austin roster. He made three appearances at the NBA level this season, averaging just 2.7 minutes per contest.

