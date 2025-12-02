Bryant notched six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes during Monday's 135-119 victory over the Pacers.

Bryant is buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Jarrett Allen (finger) and Evan Mobley, but with Allen slated to miss at least a week due to injury, Bryant may see meaningful minutes on the court temporarily. Mobley will slide to the center spot, but Bryant should continue to back Mobley up until Allen is available to return.