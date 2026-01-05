Bryant finished Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Pistons with seven points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 15 minutes.

With Jarrett Allen sidelined by an illness, Bryant soaked up some extra minutes off the bench. He's been effective in limited action lately, posting averages of 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 12.6 minutes over his last six contests.