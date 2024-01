Horford will come off the bench Thursday against the Heat.

Horford slotted into the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against the Mavs with Kristaps Porzingis missing time due to right knee inflammation, but he's been cleared to run the floor Thursday night. Horford is averaging 8.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks through nine January appearances.