Horford closed with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 140-88 win over the Warriors.

Horford got the starting nod in place of the injured Kristaps Porzingis (quadriceps), putting forth an all-around showing over just 21 minutes due to the blowout nature of the contest. Horford has started in 23 games this season, recording at least five points, three rebounds and three assists in 15 of those starts.