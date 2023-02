Horford (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Knee inflammation caused Horford to miss three of the past four games, but he'll be fine for the Celtics' final tilt before the All-Star break. Across his past 10 appearances, the veteran has averaged 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.8 minutes.