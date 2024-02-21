Horford (toe) isn't listed on Boston's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Bulls, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Horford and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) both missed Boston's final game before the All-Star break but will return to action Thursday. Xavier Tillman will also be available to make his Celtics debut, so Horford may not be needed as much against Chicago, as top-seeded Boston will presumably try to keep the veteran as fresh as possible for a postseason run.