Horford tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block over 31 minutes in Friday's 108-104 overtime win over the Nets.

Horford saw extended playing time Friday as Luke Kornet was sidelined due to a left hamstring injury. Horford managed to reach double-digit scoring for the fifth time this season while logging his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. The 18-year NBA veteran won't be leaned on heavily in the Celtics' offense, but Horford will have nights where he can turn back the clock and supply some production in his shooting and rebounding.