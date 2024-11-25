Horford (illness) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Celtics were likely planning on Horford to sit even before this illness. Fortunately for Boston, they are expected to get Kristaps Porzingis (foot) back in the lineup Monday.
