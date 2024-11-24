Horford (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Horford will return to game action after a one-game absence. The veteran big man has averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from downtown across 30.6 minutes per game in his last five outings. However, Horford has missed two of the Celtics' last four games.