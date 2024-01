Horford won't play Sunday against the Rockets for rest purposes.

Horford will be inactive Sunday along with guard Jrue Holiday (elbow) in what likely amounts to maintenance for both players on the front end of a back-to-back set. In Horford's absence Sunday, Luke Kornet will likely see an enlarged workload, while Neemias Queta could also enter the rotation if the Celtics elect to deploy Kristaps Porzingis at power forward more frequently.