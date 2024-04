Horford is in the starting lineup to face the Hornets on Monday.

Horford will slide into the starting unit with Jaylen Brown (hand) out. This will move Jayson Tatum to the small forward role, while Horford will play alongside Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt. Horford is averaging 10.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game across 30 starts this season.